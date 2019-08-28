Nobuntu host second pad bank show

Showbiz Reporter

ALL-FEMALE imbube group, Nobuntu, will be hosting the second edition of the Pads Bank Show at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo next Saturday.

The event, whose aim is to establish pad banks for use by female artistes who rehearse at various youths centres in Bulawayo, is expected to kick off at 1PM.

Nobuntu said they were hosting this event as it is their hope to have female artistes access safe sanitary wear at all times.

“We won’t stop advocating for sanitary wear to be given for free. Hopefully, someday this will happen, but for now, we’ll keep on having the Nobuntu Pad bank shows.”

To contribute, attendees will be expected to bring three packs of pads or pay an entry free of RTGS$35.

Entertainment will be provided by Focus Acapella, a group of youths with an overwhelming zeal to reach out to society through music.

Nobuntu said preparations for the show, which will also serve as their farewell party before they leave for the USA, were going well.

“This show will also be our farewell concert as we’re leaving for our US tour next month. It’ll be a special moment for us to take to the international stage again,” Nobuntu said.

During the inaugural pads bank show last year, the group managed to raise over 700 packets of pads. This time, they are targeting 1 000.