Noluntu J ready for Shoko Festival Women’s Cypher

NOLUNTU J, a budding hip-hop star from Bulawayo, has made it clear that she plans to attend this year’s Shoko Festival in Harare.

The “Hero” hit-maker is one of the headline acts of the festival’s event dubbed Women’s Cypher that will be held at Moto Republik on Thursday.

In an effort to provide women hip hop artists an equal chance to hone their skill, Magamba Networks creative hub Moto Republik developed the concept of Women’s Cypher.

The cypher brings together women rappers who are in the early stages of their careers and trains them with the necessary skills to help them establish themselves as professionals in the industry, and equips them with material such as professional photo-shoots to form a part of their profiles.

Noluntu J will train alongside Banshee, Young Gemini and Nial Anica.

Noluntu J of the “blue hair” signature said she is happy to be in Harare once again after having such a lifetime opportunity in June when she performed at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) in Harare.

“I was last in Harare in June and it’s quite a good experience to once again go to the capital and showcase my skills to also a whole different audience. I will utilise this opportunity at all costs,” said Noluntu J.

To date, the cypher has taken place in Bulawayo, Mutare and Harare with artistes from those respective areas

