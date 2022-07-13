Noluntu J, Seagirl to celebrate with DJ Crazy Dee in Plumtree

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo-based female club DJ, Crazy Dee (real name Duduzile Gasela) is set to take her 35th birthday celebration to Plumtree town this month-end.

Scheduled for July 30, the birthday bash will see a host of female artistes who include, hip-hop princess Noluntu J, Novuyo Seagirl, Boocie, LaDee and Gumdrop taking to the stage. Female DJs Kapitol C and Skhanda will take turns on the decks.

The proud DJ, who is a mother of two, said she chose an all-female lineup for her big day to promote the girl child and encourage young girls to follow their passion despite misconceptions that are associated with the industry.

“I deliberately made this celebration one led by female artistes because I wanted to show the girl child that as women, we’ve got this. We can do things in our way without having to hide behind men’s shadows. Growing up, as girls, we’re expected to choose other careers and not deejaying, dancing, and singing. And if we take up these unwanted careers, we’re judged.

“Because most of the events take place at night, the stigma worsens. I wish to change this and that’s why I want to promote other women in the art industry because, at the end of the day, we need to have each other’s backs,” she said.

Crazy Dee is not new in Plumtree as she has performed there a number of times. Last month, she was part of the performers at DJ Yugoe’s birthday bash there.

“Because of the reception that I’ve been getting in the border town, I chose to celebrate my birthday with the people who’ve shown me much love and appreciation of my work. Ever since I was introduced to Plumtree town, I’ve felt loved as people there always give me a warm reception.

“What I’ve experienced in Plumtree is incomparable and that’s the atmosphere I’d love to have on my birthday,” she said.

Crazy Dee who started her career in South Africa in 2012 has played alongside greats like Vetkuk and Mahoota and C’ndo. She has played on South Africa’s Soweto TV and was at some point, the resident DJ for a ZBCtv show Tjukutja.

She is a dance DJ whose selection revolves around deep house, Afro-house, commercial house and the latest Amapiano.