Noluntu J to launch Hero music video

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO female rapper and singer, Noluntu J (real name Lissa Noluntu Sibanda) will tonight host a red carpet event to launch a music video for her song Hero with award-winning Gwanda king of tribal house, Zhezhingtons.

The event dubbed, “A night of food, fashion and music” will be held at Ster Kinekor Cinemas in Bulawayo.

Music lovers will enjoy a cast that will include Noluntu J herself, Brian BaRaH Mbiva, Kimoe and Zhezhingtonz at the event.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Noluntu J said she is nervous as this is her first time to host an event of this magnitude.

“To be honest, I’m very nervous about tonight, I’ve never held an event before, let alone a red carpet. In fact, I’m very excited and edgy at the same time and all of this is overwhelming but most of all, I’m ready,” she said.

The multi-lingual rapper’s song delivers a message from a heart that has been broken a couple of times and is holding out for a hero to save it from tears and sorrows. Also, the song celebrates all the different heroes who save the day in different ways.

Hero was recorded, mixed and mastered at Hit em hard Records at Skido Flex whilst the instrumental was made by Poly Da Nqoe.

The artiste who rose to fame in 2017 released the audio for the song in August this year. – @eMKlass_49