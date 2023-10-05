Noluntu J to play with big boys at Saintfloew album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

RAPPER Noluntu J will share the limelight on Saturday alongside some of the most well-known artists in the nation. The blue-haired singer is scheduled to appear at the Alex Sports Club in the capital for Saintfloew’s musical album launch.

Saintfloew will release his highly anticipated “Rise and Lead” album, which will be promoted by Nash TV, with the help of the “Silas Mavende” hit song.

Expected on stage on the day is Freeman, Madam Boss, Delroy Shewe, Master H, MC Tatts, DJ King Her, Merciless ZW, DJ Tecco, Sylent Nqo and The Noise Makers.

Speaking from Bulawayo ahead of the show, Noluntu J who makes a return to the Harare in less than a week after a pulling top drawer act at the Shoko Festival, said, she is ready to claim her rap queen status.

“It’s exciting to be performing in Harare once again in a space of a week and l can’t wait to show another set of an audience of what Noluntu J is all about.

“I’m so happy because I’m going to be sharing the stage with big names in the industry which to me is a milestone achievement that l hope will pay off on the long run,” said Noluntu J.-@mthabisi_mthire