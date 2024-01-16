Noluntu J unveils 2024 as year of bold pursuits and national recognition

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Songstress Noluntu J is gearing up for new challenges this year as she remains committed to elevating her brand to national acclaim.

The artiste has reflected on a successful 2023, which was marked by winning her first national award and securing performances beyond Bulawayo.

Describing the past year as a significant learning curve, Noluntu J shared her perspective, stating, “2023 has been a year of experience for me. I learnt a lot, met many amazing people, and made new friends and business partners. The wins and great achievements were there, but my greatest blessings of 2023 were the experiences. I appreciate how they were accompanied by wins.”

Looking forward to the future, she emphasised the importance of a constant social media presence, bold self-expression, and prioritising value over popularity as key strategies for her brand’s continued success. While keeping her plans for 2024 under wraps, Noluntu J hinted at going even bigger than the achievements of the previous year.