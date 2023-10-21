Nomagugu Ndlovu empowers plus-size women

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

NOMAGUGU Ndlovu, a fashion enthusiast, has taken it upon herself to address the challenges faced by plus-size women in the fashion industry. She has launched a clothing line that caters to all plus-size women, providing them with fashionable outfits that are both comfortable and stylish. But that’s not all. She has gone a step further and started a beauty pageant for plus-size women to boost their self-esteem.

Nomagugu’s initiative is inspired by her own struggles when looking for fashionable outfits that fit her size. She understands the challenges that come with being plus-size, especially in the clothing world. Most boutiques do not have clothes that fit them, and those that do are often not fashionable, which can lower their self-esteem.

Nomagugu’s clothing line and beauty pageant are a testament to her commitment to empowering plus-size women. Her efforts are a step in the right direction towards creating an inclusive fashion industry that caters to all body types.

“That is what inspired me to start this plus size fashion line. Because l know all the challenges that plus-size women face when looking for clothes as I might have faced half of those problems. I am working with fashion designers from Bulawayo who are helping to make the perfect plus size fashion range for the plus -size women,” said Nomagugu.

She stated that she is planning on building a boutique that would allow all plus-size women to shop freely without feeling insecure because they cannot find the right size they are looking for.

Nomagugu stated that she did not stop at creating this plus-size fashion brand, but has also launched a beauty contest that gives all plus -size ladies the opportunity to walk down the runway and demonstrate that modelling is not exclusively for slender women.

“However, I did not stop there but I also started a plus size beauty pageant in 2021. The plus-size pageant is a chance for all the plus-size women to showcase their talents and to show that they are also able to rock the runway because nothing is wrong with them,” said Nomagugu.

She revealed that she was unable to host the pageant last year due to a variety of difficulties, but she is pleased that the competition will be held again this year in December. Registration for those interested in competing in the pageant is already open.

“In order to participate one must be 18 years and above and should be a size 40 going up. There are a lot prizes that are going to be won so I hope people are going to participate and we will have a lot of contestants coming forward so the event can be fun. To those who might not want to compete but want to be inspired by others should come forward and attend the main even which will be hosted at a local venue,” she said. — @flora_sibanda