Nomina teams up with SA’s Nokwazi, DJ SK on new singles as EP launch nears

Mthabisi Tshuma, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Germany-based Zimbabwean singer Nomina has expanded her musical footprint with two new singles, collaborating with prominent South African acts Nokwazi and DJ SK, as she builds up to the release of her EP later this year.

Her Amapiano-infused single “Destiny”, released in March, features the powerful vocals of South African songbird Nokwazi. This was followed by “Ebusuku”, a track crafted with DJ SK and released on April 11.

Speaking about the themes behind the songs, Nomina said Destiny is a meditation on patience, purpose, and the promise of reward after hardship.

“Destiny is about waiting for meaningful things, love, acceptance, and success to happen. It’s about believing that what’s meant for you will eventually arrive, even if it takes time,” she said.

“It speaks to the moment when you realise your time has finally come, when all your effort starts to pay off.”

Ebusuku (which means “at night”) takes a more introspective and personal tone. According to Nomina, the track explores the weight of spiritual and emotional battles that surface in solitude.

“It’s about dreams where you’re constantly fighting strange forces, trying to hold your ground. Some people bring disturbance instead of peace and this song speaks to resisting that pressure and staying in your lane,” she explained.

With these collaborations, Nomina continues to strengthen her pan-African musical ties, blending emotional storytelling with contemporary genres like Amapiano and Afro-pop.

Looking ahead, she teased more material en-route to her upcoming EP, Angel, which is set for a September release in Gaborone, Botswana.

“I’ll be dropping more tracks in the coming months, some with visuals. The EP launch will be a big moment, celebrating African music and culture with live performances from myself and the artists I’ve worked with,” she said.

Nomina’s continued evolution as an artist mirrors her cross-border journey, rooted in Zimbabwe, shaped by life in Germany, and increasingly influenced by the sounds and voices of Southern Africa.

Follow on X: @mthabisi_mthire