Nomination Court sitting today

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Nomination Court will sit today to consider and accept candidates for councils and Parliamentary by-elections to be held on 9 December.

The seats were declared vacant following the recall of 15 legislators and several councillors by the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party. Of these, nine were elected parliamentarians while six were senators who got in by proportional representation.

The opposition party recalled 17 councillors, 12 of them from Bulawayo City Council.

In an interview yesterday, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) deputy chairperson, Commissioner Rodney Kiwa said the Nomination Court will sit from 10am to 4pm as scheduled in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Harare provinces.

“The Nomination Court will sit as scheduled, 10am to 4pm,” said Comm Kiwa.

According to ZEC, the Magistrate Court 5 housed at the Tredgold Building in Bulawayo will receive nominations for Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe and Mpopoma-Mzilikazi constituencies.

In Harare, the Magistrates Court at Rotten Row will receive nominations for Mabvuku-Tafara.

The Lupane Magistrates Court will receive nominations of candidates for Lupane East and Binga North constituencies while Gwanda Magistrates Court will receive nominations for Beitbridge West.

The nine vacant constituencies are Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi and Nketa.

The CCC members that ceased to be legislators are Morgan Ncube, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, Nicola Jane Watson, Pashor Raphael Sibanda, Ereck Gono, Bright Moyo-Vanya, Febion Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, Desmond Makaza and Obert Manduna.

Recalled councillors from Bulawayo are Shepherd Sithole (Ward 1), Nkosinathi Hove Mpofu (Ward 6), Donaldson Mabutho (Ward 9) Takunda Felix Madzana (Ward 18), Simbarashe Dube (Ward 20), Tinevimbo Maphosa (Ward 21), Thobeka Mmeli Moyo Ward 22), Arnold Batirai (Ward 24) as well as proportional representation councillors Sarah Cronje, Tabeth Mhizha, Dorcas Sibanda and Zibusiso Tshongwe.

Granger Nyoni and Gugu Ncube had gone in as Matabeleland South provincial council representatives while Maundura Mbir was provincial councillor for Matabeleland North.

Other recalled councillors are Shantel Chiwara (Masvingo Ward 2) and Anna Sande (Epworth provincial council).

The ruling Zanu-PF party held its primary elections on Saturday to select its national assembly representatives in the nine vacant Parliamentary positions although there were no elections in Bulawayo South, Nketa, Binga North and Mabvuku-Tafara constituencies.

Former Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister, Cde Raj Modi, will represent the party in Bulawayo South constituency while Cde Albert Mavhunga will stand in Nketa constituency. Cde Arthur Mujeyi will contest the Cowdray Park seat, Cde Menziwe Dube (Lobengula-Magwegwe) and Cde Dzingai Kamamba (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi.

In Beitbridge West, Matabeleland South, Cde Thusani Ndou will stand for the party while Cde Phathisiwe Machangi will contest for the Lupane East constituency in Matabeleland North. Cde Chineka Muchimba will stand for the party in Binga North with businessman Cde Scott Sakupwanya set to contest the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency in Harare.

For local authority seats, Zanu-PF will be represented by Cde Sandra Ndebele (Ward 20), Cde Sikhanyiso Manyathela (Ward 18), Cde Makaita Tekere (Ward 21), Cde Josiah Mutangi (Ward 1), Cde Kidwell Mujuru (Ward 6), Cde Lovemore Munyamana (Ward 9) and Cde Pride Moyo (Ward 22).

ZAPU spokesperson, Mr Msongelwa Ndlovu said his party will field candidates in all the positions in both the national assembly and local government elections.

“We are fielding candidates for all the vacant positions and names will be announced tomorrow,” said Mr Ndlovu.

CCC interim secretary general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu who recalled the MPs and councillors, said the party will field candidates that prevailed during the candidates’ selection process ahead of the August 23 harmonised elections.