Nomzamo Mbatha wins international award for ‘Shaka Ilembe’

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is beaming with excitement after she won an international award for her role on Mzansi Magic’s Shaka Ilembe.

Mbatha was nominated as Best African Actress at the Septimius awards in Tuschinski, in Amsterdam.

The prestigious award ceremony, has a strong emphasis on discovering and encouraging new independent talent. It also supports visionary films and brings together all elements of filmmaking and storytelling. This includes fiction, non-fiction, animation, television series and scripts. It showcases a wide range of genres from Drama to Documentary

Announced on social media page

Mbatha took to social media to announce her win. She also expressed how grateful she was for the recognition by Septimius awards. The actress further thanked Bomb productions and MultiChoice.

“Coming back home with a little extra weight in my luggage. God’s dream for my life is pretty cool to witness. Thankful for the spirit of surrender and hard work. To trust in the journey and believe in the kept promises,” she wrote.

Thank you to my directors and language coach Thobani. To the entire cast and crew of 200 creatives on our set (love you guys), you make me better. And the hundreds of our background actors who help us create magic on screen.

“A special thank you to my friends and family, who allow me the space to be in a cocoon when I am creating. And who hold my hand when I doubt myself.” – SOURCE – Sunday World