Nomzamo Moyo’s ascent from Bulawayo to Aerospace Engineering in India

EVER since the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa launched the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA), a number of Zimbabweans have dreamed of pursuing careers in space related fields and one of them is Bulawayo born 21-year-old Nomzamo Moyo, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Technology in Aerospace engineering in India on her journey to be a change maker and leader in the field.

Growing up, Nomzamo says she always enjoyed subjects such as mathematics and physics, knowing that there is a predetermined answer to something. Her high school dream of becoming either a commercial airline pilot or flying for leading airlines evolved after completion of her advanced levels, which she did at St Columbus High School, where she was a head girl.

Nomzamo said she realised that building airplanes rather than flying them was a better fit for her, although she had a knack for flying.

“I am an aerospace engineering student. Basically it’s the study of the working mechanisms of spacecraft and airplanes. I am mostly a technician but I do attend some flying lessons. I also hold a drone flying certificate from the Indian institute of technology. I am a young lady born to former Njube High School mathematics teacher Ms Sikhululiwe Tshuma and councillor Mxolisi Mahlangu. When I was young I used to gaze at the heavens and wonder how I could make a difference and set a precedent to other young girls in endeavouring into aerospace studies. This is when I decided that this is the path I had to take. Currently I am pursuing a Bachelor of Technology in Aerospace engineering degree in India,” said Nomzamo.

Nomzamo recently attended a model United Nations conference in the United Arabian Emirates, where she visited the museum of the future for mentorship in her exertion to make space education accessible to young Zimbabweans.

She said this was not the first time she attended such an event, saying that she has been a part of the Yale Young African Scholars and Yale Model African Union programs.

“Establishing a space hub presents unique challenges, including logistical hurdles and limited resources. I am on the other hand determined to achieve this and I want this project to start in Bulawayo. My ultimate plan is to expose high school students to careers in aviation and space science.

“We want to hit the ground running by hosting an awareness conference in April in Bulawayo. I’m not really focused on a particular gender because I feel we have made so many efforts to empower the girl child and in doing so, the boy child is being neglected. I believe in equity,” she said.

Nomzamo is inspired by other like-minded women whom she has read about and has had the opportunity to meet at aerospace events. She said she saw them as powerful examples of what she wanted to be in the future. One of them, she recalls, was a very reserved person.

“Unlike me, who used to lead the debate team and was a multi award winner at both provincial and national level, one lady stood out among the rest. She was reserved, I realised you can be like that and stand with power when you are more on the introverted side. I hadn’t seen that and it inspired me,” she said.

Those examples influenced Nomzamo to take on new challenges.

“I have learned that in a field like aerospace as a female you are going to be in the spotlight anyway. You should probably just take advantage of that and show your best capabilities so that’s what I intend to do. Presently I have a mentor who is assisting me with application for grants and I am attending a lot of leadership boot camps, one of which is Take Action Lab – Cape Town, a program by Global Change makers,” she said.

She said she had a mentor who was assisting her in meeting her goals.

“I think that it’s extremely helpful to have a mentor, especially someone who is a bit older and already in their career. It’s also good for making connections and networking.”

Nomzamo draws on these leadership lessons and seeks to impart her knowledge and skills to young Zimbabweans.

“For this project to take flight I want to partner with other like-minded Zimbabweans. This will be a life changing project and I do believe will propel the country to dizzying heights. We are already part of a global village and are advancing technologically. We have a satellite orbiting in space. Nothing should stop us from achieving this if ever we want to be a country renowned in producing aerospace engineers,” she said.

In an essay about her personal experiences she described her vision about female leaders.

“Studying for this has given me the opportunity to connect with people from around the world. These interactions have been and are eye opening. There is much more talk about empowering females, but you don’t hear those voices in Africa. I think we can help each other out more as women, even between students at the aerospace faculty.”

Now in the third year, Nomzamo specialises in servicing of aircrafts.

“I majored in Aircraft maintenance and space design. We go in depth as far as the servicing of aircraft is concerned,” she said.

In addition to her studies, Nomzamo hopes to work as coordinator of start-up programmes in aerospace hubs, which help aerospace students launch their ideas through start-up funding and coaching.

She also said that she hopes to make it through an intensive Pratt and Whitney internship application but also had her sights set on NASSA.

“I want to extend my studies. I really believe I can make a huge difference in the world. I want to go to the University of Pennsylvania for my Masters. That is the reason why I also want to be awarded an internship at NASA,” she said.

As for advice for other students, she said it’s important not to forget to have a life outside the academic life.