Non-footballing offences worry Bosso leadership….as club braces for Ngezi

HIGHLANDERS chairman Kenneth Mhlophe says the high levels of pitch indiscipline in their first team are a cause for concern amid revelations the club’s players had accumulated 30 yellow cards by the end of June.

A number of key Bosso players that include Melikhaya Ncube, Andrew Mbeba, Lynoth Chikuhwa and Peter Muduhwa have previously sat it out due to suspension after accumulating three yellow cards. Bosso were without the services of Ncube when they took on FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Bulawayo football giants missed the services of Mbeba when they played against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga.

Chikuhwa was ineligible to do duty for the black and white against Ngezi Platinum Stars in Mhondoro.

“Levels of indiscipline are a cause for concern. The first team has accumulated 30 yellow cards. As at June 2024, on average player utilisation is at 936 minutes per player. Six out of 29 players have not played a single match. While team selection is the coach’s prerogative, it raises eyebrows when 20,7 percent of the squad has not played at all. Most of the yellow cards that lead to match suspensions are non-footballing offences. These include dissent, mostly and other uncalled for misdemeanours,” said Mhlophe.

Veteran defender Andrew Tandi, who has since been loaned to Bosso’s city neighbours Arenel Movers on a six month deal, is among the six players that had no game time in the period under review.

However, Tandi is not the only player that Bosso have sent out on loan in the mid-season window. Striker Reason Sibanda was also loaned out and is now with Bulawayo Chiefs.

In the same window, Highlanders Bosso brought in the forward duo of Never Rauzhi and Nqobile Ndlovu.

Ndlovu opened his goal scoring account when Highlanders beat Chegutu Pirates 2-1 at Mhondoro’s Baobab Stadium last weekend.

Bosso also bolstered their backline by bringing in central defender Arthur Ndlovu from Arenel Movers.

On Sunday, Kaindu and his men will face defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Bosso, who have been stuck on number five for a lengthy period, will go into the match sitting on position four with 36 points, one behind third placed Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“Our victory against Chegutu was precious because we were playing away from home as well. I think now, we also have to improve on our home performance. Right now, we look better playing away from home than at home and we have to make sure we play well at home. We managed to stay within the chasing pack, which is good and now, we have to focus on the next game,” Kaindu told Zimpapers Sports Hub.

In the first leg encounter played on April 13, Bosso and Ngezi played to a one all draw.

Last weekend, Madamburo, as Ngezi are affectionately known, were held to a nil all stalemate by Greenfuel.

Coming from their 1-0 win over Manica Diamonds, Chicken Inn will make the long trip to Chisumbanje to take on Greenfuel at Greenfuel Arena on Saturday.

On the same day, Barbourfields Stadium will be the place to be for the game between Dynamos and Simba Bhora.

DeMbare opted to use Emagumeni as their home ground due to unavailability of their traditional home ground Rufaro Stadium.

In other Week 23 Premier Soccer League fixtures, Bulawayo Chief will welcome Bikita Minerals at Luveve Stadium while Yadah Stars meet TelOne at Heart Stadium.

Colliery Stadium will be the venue for the game between Hwange and Chegutu Pirates in what will be a repeat of the Chibuku Super Cup preliminary round encounter between the two sides that will be played this afternoon at Mandava Stadium.

PSL Week 23 Fixtures

Saturday

Dynamos v Simba Bhora (Barbourfields Stadium) Bulawayo Chiefs v Bikita

Minerals (Luveve Stadium) Yadah v TelOne (Heart Stadium) GreenFuel v Chicken Inn (GreenFuel Arena) ZPC Kariba v CAPS United (Nyamhunga Stadium) FC Platinum v Arenel Movers(Mandava Stadium)

Sunday

Hwange v Chegutu Pirates (Colliery Stadium) Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum

(Barbourfields Stadium) Manica Diamonds v Herentals (Sakubva)—@FungaiMuderere