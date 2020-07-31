Normal business guaranteed – police

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

POLICE have urged Zimbabweans to continue with their normal business activities as the situation is calm and peaceful with law enforcement officers out in full force to maintain law and order.

Security forces remain on high alert with adequate manpower deployed across the country’s major cities and towns to thwart any illegal protests meant to destabilise the country. Police are also ensuring that the 6pm-6am curfew is observed.

In a statement, posted on the ZRP official Twitter account, police assured members of the public that they were safe.

“The ZRP wishes to advise the public that the security situation in the country is calm and peaceful. The public should continue with normal day to day activities with the full knowledge that their safety and security is guaranteed,” read the statement.

Police today intensified enforcement of Covid-19 lockdown regulations countrywide as local infections continue to spike, stressing the need for those who neither work in essential nor exempted services to restrict movement to buying food and getting water as well as seeking medical help.