Normalisation Committee begins consultative meetings

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Zifa Normalisation Committee (NC) has begun conducting national consultative meetings to tackle issues bedeviling local football.

In a statement on Wednesday, Zifa said they started the process in Mutare on Tuesday.

“The Normalisation Committee is touring the country, engaging with stakeholders at all levels of our football pyramid on a number of key issues affecting the beautiful game in Zimbabwe,” read the brief statement.

The meetings are expected to spread to other parts of the country.

-@innocentskizoe