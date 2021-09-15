Norman Mapeza bounces back as Warriors coach

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza has been appointed interim coach of the Warriors on a three-month contract.

Mapeza will be assisted by Triangle United coach Tawurayi Mangwiro and Highlanders’ gaffer Mandla Mpofu.

Chicken Inn goalkeepers’ coach Energy Murambadoro replaces Tembo Chuma in the new interim set up.

Xolisani Gwesela, the Zifa spokesperson, said he could not comment before an official statement is released, sources told Chronicle Sport that the appointment will be for the next three months as Zifa continue the hunt for a substantive Warriors’ coach.

“Mapeza accepted the offer to assist the nation, but made it very clear that he must be allowed to choose his own backroom staff. He settled for Mangwiro, Mpofu and Murambadoro,” said a source privy to the talks.

Mapeza replaces Croatian Zdvarko Logarusic, who was ejected following a string of poor results that saw the Warriors posting just one win in 14 matches.