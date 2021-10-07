Norman Mapeza happy with players’ attitude in training

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Warriors’ interim coach Norman Mapeza has hailed the players’ attitude after conducting his first training session in Cape Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s first of two training sessions lined-up, Mapeza said the players’ attitude was brilliant.

“I have one word to describe the boys’ attitude, brilliant,” said Mapeza.

He had all his players except defenders Teenage Hadebe and Brandan Galloway.

Hadebe was stopped from boarding a flight to Accra three times on Wednesday, while there was a misunderstanding with officials over immigration procedures that caused Galloway to miss his flight.

The pair is expected to arrive in Ghana at around lunch time on Thursday.

Mapeza also expressed satisfaction with their hosts’ hospitality since they arrived in the west African country on Tuesday.

“So far so good, we have no complaints,” Mapeza told Chronicle Sport from the Warriors’ base in Cape Coast, about 150km from the capital Accra, where the crunch match will take place on Saturday.