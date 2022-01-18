Norman Mapeza makes changes to his squad ahead of the Tuesday match

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Norman Mapeza has made a host of changes to his squad ahead of Tuesday’s dead rubber tie against Guinea.

The Warriors lost 0-1 to Senegal and 1-2 to Malawi, leaving them at the bottom of Group B table without a point.

Mapeza has made eight changes to his starting eleven that faced Malawi with the likes of Never Tigere, Jordan Zemura, Kuda Mahachi, Admiral Muskwe all set to start against Guniea.

Talbert Shumba will keep the rear guard replacing Petros Mhari who was in goal in the first two games.

Warriors Starting 11

Talbert Shumba, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Peter Muduhwa, Bruce Kangwa, Thabani Kamusoko, Knowledge Musona, Never Tigere, Jordan Zemura, Kuda Mahachi, Admiral Muskwe

[email protected]

 

 

