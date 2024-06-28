Norman Maroto is no more

Innocent Kurira

FORMER Warriors and Dynamos striker Norman Maroto has died aged 40.

It is believed Maroto was admitted to a local hospital complaining of flu symptoms after attending a funeral last weekend.

Maroto was now the Football Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) communications officer.

Fuz confirmed his death through a statement.

“Fuz would like to notify friends and all football stakeholders on the untimely passing of our communications officer, Norman Maroto,” reads the statement.

Zifa has also issued a statement describing his passing as a sad development for local football.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we extend our sincere condolences on the passing of Norman Maroto, a cherished member of the Zimbabwe football family. Norman’s contribution to Zimbabwean football was immense and profound.

“As a player, he graced the pitch with exceptional talent, earning admiration and respect from fans and peers alike. His transition into a football administrator further showcased his dedication to the sport, and his work with FUZ was marked by a steadfast commitment to the welfare of players and the growth of football in our nation,” reads part of the statement.

“To the Maroto family, we extend our heartfelt sympathies during this difficult time. May you find comfort in the memories of Norman’s remarkable life and the legacy he leaves behind. To his friends and colleagues, we share in your grief and honour the camaraderie and passion that Norman embodied in every role he undertook.

“Norman’s passing is a significant loss to the Zimbabwean football community. We mourn with all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. His spirit, dedication, and love for the game will forever be remembered and cherished,” Zifa further wrote.

Mourners are gathered at number 2360 Tynwald South in Harare.

-@innocentskizoe