Northerns ease past Southerns in regional opener

DESPITE a delayed start to the first 2023 Zimbabwe Cricket Regionals Pro50 Championship match due to a wet outfield, Northerns proved a class above Southerns with a commanding six wickets victory at Queens Sports Club yesterday.

The match started later than it was scheduled to due to the rains that had been pondering in the past couple of days and saw some showers throughout the proceedings bring it to a standstill, however, when play resumed, Notherns were ruthless with both bat and ball to go 1-0 up in the two match series.

After winning the toss and electing to field first, Northerns put up a dominant display with the ball to bowl out Southerns for just 182 runs in 40,4 overs before going on to chase down the target in 34 overs to finish on 178/4.

However, due to time lost in the morning beacuse of a wet outfield and the rain stop in the afternoon, Northerns were chasing a revised target of 173 runs. The match was reduced to 49 overs.

Fast bowler Faraz Akram and leg spinner, Tapiwa Mufudza did the most damage with the ball for the eventual winners, Northerns. Akram, in just six over, finished with figures of 3/16 while Mufudza also claimed three scalps for 39 runs in 10 overs.

Sikandar Raza was not to miss out on the bowling scorecard for Northerns taking two wickets for 49 runs in his nine over spell while Donald Tiripano finished with figures of 2/25 in 6,4 overs.

Tafadzwa Tsiga’s half century was not enough to see Southerns post a competitive one day score. The wicket-keeper batter fell for 55 runs off 69 balls while Tinashe Kamunhukamwe fell just a run short of his half century on 49 runs after facing 62 deliveries.

Chasing the below par score, it was Raza who top scored for Northerns with a brilliantly batted 60 runs off 38 balls while Innocent Kaia, who opened the batting fell for 46 runs from 61 balls. Budding youngste, Brian Bennett saw their team through with an unbeaten 40 runs after facing 59 balls.

The four wickets that fell were taken by Carl Mumba who finished with figures of 2/27 in seven overs and Jalat Khan and Wellington Masakadza. Khan and Masakadza took one scalp apiece but were not enough to avoid defeat.

The second and final match of the series is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the same venue. The Pro50 Regionals pick the best players from the Pro50 Championship and forms two squads which will also be used to help pick the team for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka early January.