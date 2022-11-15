Northerns level Pro50 Championship series

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

NORTHERNS have levelled up the Pro50 Championship series after winning the second match by five wickets at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo yesterday.

After losing the first match by eight wickets, Northerns successfully chased down the 245-target set with 16 balls remaining. Southerns were restricted to 244/8 and the eventual winners finished with 245-5. The match was reduced to 41 overs apiece because of a wet outfield.

After electing to bat first, Southerns’ innings was led by Timycen Maruma’s 54 runs. He was supported by Richmond Mutumbami who fell two runs short of his milestone, finishing with 48 runs.

A late cameo from Carl Mumba, who scored an unbeaten 47 run from 23 deliveries and Johnathan Campbell’s 36 runs propelled the Southerns to a defendable total as they looked at taking an unassailable lead in the series.

Nkosana Mpofu once again proved to be handy with the ball as he took three wickets for 58 runs in eight overs. Faraz Akram also took three for 32 runs in his seven bowled overs.

A solid start to the chase saw the Northerns lose their first wicket of Brian Mudzinganyama with 71 runs on the board. Mudzinganyama fell after scoring 20 runs. A solid partnership between Tadiwanashe Marumani and Nkosana Mpofu took the Northerns close to home.

The in-form Marumani top scored with 71 runs off 41 deliveries while Mpofu compiled 55 having faced 73 balls. Spencer Magodo, who scored 41 runs not out and William Mashinge with 15 runs were the two men in the middle as Northerns sailed across the finish line to level the series.

Tashinga Musekiwa took three wickets for 42 runs while Victor Nyauchi and Keith Jaure took one each.

With the series leveled at 1-1, there will be all to play for in the final match which is slated for Queens Sports Club tomorrow morning. — @brandon_malvin