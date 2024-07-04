Nostalgia awaits as Private School music show DJs promise to deliver a night of iconic Old-School hits

Sipepisiwe Moyo [email protected]

All is set for the highly-anticipated Private School music show, taking place on Sunday at the Zimbabwe Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo. This event is dedicated to celebrating the golden era of old-school RnB and Hip Hop music.

A line-up of talented DJs from the city will take to the decks, each bringing their own mix of classic tracks that will transport attendees back to the heyday of RnB and Hip-Hop. These include Possenti Sikosana, DJ Nospa, Emity Smooth, Bryce DJ Klasiq, Prince Eskhosini, Ras Obi and Kead Wikead.

In an interview, DJ Prince Eskhosini expressed his excitement for the event that is in its second edition.

“I’m ready to entertain all those who’ll attend the event on Sunday. Fans should expect to be taken down memory lane with the best old-school RnB and Hip Hop tracks. I’m super excited that we’re finally doing this again. Come let’s groove into the past together!” he said.

DJ Ras Obido, another featured DJ, promised a nostalgic experience for fans.

“As someone born in the 80s, I was deeply influenced by RnB and Hip Hop through my siblings. Attending an old-school RnB event is a thrilling experience for me, and I’m excited to share it with fans. Expect to travel back in time to the golden era of RnB from the late 90s to early 2000s.

“I’ll be playing music from iconic artistes like Keith Sweat, Brian McKnight, En Vogue, Dru Hill, Ashanti, Biggie, and Tupac. Be prepared for a playlist filled with timeless RnB anthems, slow jams, and dance floor fillers.

“The venue will be transformed into a retro setting with old-school decor and visuals. Get ready to dance the night away and sing along to your favourite classic RnB tracks,” said Ras Obi.

“There’ll also be a fashion flashback, so expect to see retro-inspired outfits from high-waisted jeans to oversized clothing and bold hairstyles. It’s going to be a night of reminiscing, sharing experiences with friends, and making new memories. Keep an eye out for surprise guest performances or collaborations and prepare to leave with a heart full of nostalgia and a renewed appreciation for the iconic sounds of old-school RnB!”

Emity Smooth, who is also one of the event organisers, promised that this edition of Private School will surpass the first.

“The second edition of Private School is going to be fireworks. For those who experienced the exquisite entertainment at our first edition, this one will be on another level. We have a fantastic line-up of seasoned DJs and a set of the best RnB jams lined up for this event. This is definitely an experience for the finer class, and I encourage everyone to come out in numbers. We’re bringing back that nostalgic magic in the mix,” he said.