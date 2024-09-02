Nostalgic moment for President in China

President Mnangagwa with senior officers at the Nanjing Military School in China, yesterday. The President also toured the school where he was a student over six decades ago. — Picture: Mike Muswere

Fungi Kwaramba in NANJING, China

As President Mnangagwa set foot at the Nanjing Army Command College, a wave of nostalgia washed over him.

This was the very place where, in 1964, he and four fellow Zimbabweans had undergone rigorous training, determined to acquire the skills necessary to overthrow the settler government and bring freedom for their nation.

Now, decades later, as President of a free and independent Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa’s return to the academy was a poignant moment of reflection.

The memories of his time in Nanjing, where he honed his military skills and forged unbreakable bonds with his comrades, came flooding back.

As he walked the familiar grounds, President Mnangagwa was reminded of the sacrifices made, the struggles endured, and the triumphs achieved.

His journey from a young military trainee to President of Zimbabwe is a testament to the power of determination, courage, and the unwavering commitment to a noble cause.

“This is the college where I undertook my first military training, 62 years ago, this military college has a legitimate claim over my being the current President of Zimbabwe today.

“I am your product, congratulations for producing a President,” the President wrote in the book of visitors.

President Mnangagwa stands as the last of his kind, a testament to the enduring revolutionary spirit and patriotism that defined his youth. The other four pioneering cadres who trained along President Mnangagwa were Cde Edson Shirihuru, Cde Lawrence Svosve, Cde John Shonhiwa, and Cde James Mudavanhu, who are all late.

With unwavering dedication, he abandoned his studies to embark on a perilous journey to China, then a beacon of hope for liberation movements worldwide.

“I was here 62 years ago, and none among you (interviewers) had been born, we came here 1964, when I did my first military training, I was here for about 10 months and I am so happy that I have come back.

“However, back then, the facilities were different. We were five, out of those five, it was only me who survived. We came here to train, and we studied our revolutionary (ethos) here in the People’s Republic of China,” said the President.

Now, as he navigates the complexities of modern diplomacy, President Mnangagwa remains steadfast in his commitment to the ideals that drove him to make that fateful journey.

The President later on met with the Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership in Jiangsu led by the secretary general Xin Changxing, and invited companies in China’s commercial hub, home to 80 million people, to consider grabbing investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

“I will be failing my duty as the President of Zimbabwe if I do not express Zimbabwe’s gratitude to the people of China for your continued support in the clarion call for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe for the last 23 years, which undermine and constrain our national development efforts,” said the President, adding that Zimbabwe will always support China’s One-China policy.

“As Zimbabwe, we continue to look forward to a continued deepening collaboration and scale up programmes between Zimbabwe and China under the Forum of the China Africa Cooperation.

“We remain committed to strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries,” said the President.

China, once a crucible for revolution, has evolved into a willing partner for Africa’s development, and President Mnangagwa’s presidency embodies the continuity of that spirit.

When he met the CPC leadership in Jiangsu, the President said the current crop of leaders must preserve the long existing relations between Africa and China for mutual benefit.

Through the lens of history, his story serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of conviction, courage, and collaboration.

As the last man standing from that era, President Mnangagwa’s legacy is a bridge between the past and the present, inspiring future generations to strive for a brighter tomorrow.

Today, the President will be in Beijing, the political citadel of China, where he, apart from attending FOCAC, will also have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who leads a country with a GDP of US$18 trillion.

The President will also be treated to a State banquet that will be hosted by the Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

After the State engagements between the 4th and 5th of September, President Mnangagwa will join other African Heads of State and Government for FOCAC, a multilateral platform for cooperation between China and African countries.

The forum’s objectives include; to promote economic cooperation and trade, encouraging investment and infrastructure development, supporting sustainable development and poverty reduction, and enhancing political and diplomatic relations.

It also seeks to foster people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation.

Benefits for Zimbabwe include increased investment, economic growth, improved infrastructure developmen and enhanced political and diplomatic relations.

The forum also opens for Zimbabwe and other African countries access to Chinese technology and expertise.