‘Not a vote of no confidence’: Floyd Shivambu dumps EFF for MK Party

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has resigned from the EFF to join the MK party.

Shivambu confirmed his move at a press briefing on Thursday.

Reading from his letter of resignation sent on Wednesday, Shivambu said he would not be renewing his EFF membership.

He added that his resignation was not a vote of no confidence in the EFF.

EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi would also be leaving the party to join the MK Party, Shivambu stated. Manyi resigned on Monday at 12:00.

Shivambu added:

Please be informed that I will not renew my membership of the EFF in Ward 44 which is one of the best performing Wards of the EFF in Johannesburg region. I also request to resign my position as member of Parliament and all positions I hold in the EFF.

“I will only do so after receiving a go-ahead from the organisation because it is the EFF that deployed me to Parliament,” he said.

Shivambu said he would always cherish and appreciate the work that had been done collectively in building a formidable organisation.

“I believe the aspirations and vision contained in the Organisational Redesign document of the EFF can still be achieved. My non-renewal of membership of the EFF is not a vote of no confidence in the organisation, but a revolutionary act that will allow progressive forces to unite and work toward the agenda for progressive and revolutionary change,” he said.

EFF president Julius Malema accepted Shivambu’s resignation, but added that the door would always be open if he wished to return.

“When he sent me a letter yesterday, I felt the pain, the same pain I felt when I heard about my mother’s passing. I told him that resigning from the EFF is like resigning from himself. Because he is a co-founder,” he said.

Malema added that he expected more “fighters” who were loyal to Shivambu to follow him and join the MK Party.

“This not a collapse of the EFF, this is a testing moment. A 10-year-old movement has never gone through this. The EFF will have to pass this testing moment or die,” he said.

"This is not the end, it's the beginning of a journey because we have turned 10 years. You can rest assured that we are not going to be hurling insults against each other."