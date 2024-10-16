Not funny at all! Harare man beaten to death for telling ‘lame joke’

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

AN attempt to make friends laugh ended in tragedy after two men allegedly beat a colleague to death for telling ‘bad jokes.’

The deceased who is almost twice the age of his assailants, tried in vain to panel beat a joke that his friends found unamusing and in the process infuriated them so much that they set upon him with weapons.

In a statement on X, Police said they arrested Munyaradzi Tichafara (22) and Wisdom Sithole (23) in connection with a case of murder in which Takaidza Mugwagwa (44) died after being attacked with an unknown object all over the body on 12 October at Longchen Plazza, Belvedere.

The victim had allegedly made a joke which offended the suspects