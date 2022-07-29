NOT GOOD ENOUGH…Highlanders coach says Joel Ngodzo has lost his mojo

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

JOEL Ngodzo’s past exploits and status as one of the best midfielders ever to play for Highlanders did not guarantee him selection as he lacked the quality needed to be a starter at the club, Baltermar Brito, the Bosso coach has said.

At a press conference yesterday, Brito said the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year was released because he was not performing.

The departure of Ngodzo, who played once under Brito, coming in as a second half substitute when Highlanders drew 1-1 against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium, was inevitable as he struggled to exert himself at Bosso, becoming a perennial benchwarmer.

The former FC Platinum, BuildCon of Zambia and Caps United footie eventually agreed to terminate his Bosso contract on Wednesday. Ngodzo is being linked with a reunion with Caps United and is also said to be in the radar of Bulawayo City.

Highlanders have replaced Ngodzo with midfielder Mason Mushore, a product of Northern Region Division One Soccer League side Golden Eagles, who the club was assessing while playing for its developmental side Bosso 90. Mushore played four matches for Bosso 90, scoring three goals.

“About Joel, he doesn’t belong to our squad. We wish him all the luck in the next step of his career. With us he was a professional player. We released him because we don’t care about status, but care about performance. We felt he

couldn’t fit what we requested for the position he took in the field. So, the status of him we know is big, we don’t care about status but performance but we’re with the people that we know and think can fit the request for the positions that they have.

“He was very professional when he was with us. Maybe he can go to the other side and do well because he is not a bad player. It was only a technical decision. We looked at him and felt that he doesn’t have the details and background needed for that position, so maybe it’s better that he goes,” Brito said.

Bosso have recalled from loan 22-year-old forward Daniel Msendami. A product of Highlanders’ development system, Msendami, who played in juniors alongside first team players Andrew Mbeba and Archiford Faira, had been shipped out to Central Region Soccer League side Vubachikwe to get game time.

Highlanders also promoted defender Nigel Ncube ((20) from Bosso 90. He is comfortable at right back and central defence.

Brito is confident that the players introduced to the senior team will develop and shine.

The Portuguese expatriate said as long as he is at Highlanders, the first port of call when beefing up the squad is looking at their development side before outsourcing.

“About the players coming in, I had references about them, spoke to their coaches, watched them in their games and watched them at training. They are good guys, they are working and developing. They’re young and they will be the future of the club.

“Developing is not a one-day process. Instead of going outside, if we have quality inside the first step is inside. First, if we find players close to us that’s the best before going outside,” Brito said.

