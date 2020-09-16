Not retiring, yet – Kapini

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE many of his fans suggesting that he calls time on his colourful career after South African Premiership side Highlands Park informed him that he was no longer in their plans, eccentric former Highlanders and Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini believes he still has some years in the game.

Kapini, who had a glittering career with Highlanders and was a key member of the trailblazing 2001 to 2006 all-conquering Bosso side, broke news of his unceremonious departure from Highlands Park via Twitter on Tuesday.

Highlands Park were on the verge of selling their franchise to lower tier side TS Galaxy, but the deal hit a snag after one of the co-directors Sinky Mnisi said he wasn’t consulted over the deal, resulting in the Premier Soccer League rejecting the sale under section 112 of the Companies Act.

There are, however, strong indications that the deal might still go through.

In an interview with Chronicle Sport from South Africa, Kapini said he had agreed terms with club management prior to the the proposed sale and they had assured him about his stay at the club.

“My contract with the club had run out, yes, but I held talks with club management who said all was in order only for things to take a dramatic turn following this deal. I was told that the new owners had no plans for me so nothing can be done. This is the nature of our industry, one just has to live with it. In the end God has the final say about our destiny,” said Kapini.

Asked if he was contemplating on calling time on his career, Kapini, who turned 36 on July 17, said he was not even thinking along those lines.

“I can’t call time on my career, not yet. I am hopeful something will come along because I believe in the living God. For now, however, I am retreating to my garage as you know that I run a car repairs company here in South Africa, so this is where I will now be spending my time, with the hope that something will come up and see me donning those gloves again,” he said.

Kapini joined Highlanders from Black Aces and went on to win three championships with Bosso.

He then left in 2006 to join the now defunct Platinum Stars, making 82 appearances in a five-year career. He left Platinum Stars for AmaZulu in 2011 before packing his bags again to join Highlands Park in 2015.