As the premiere date of Mzansi Magic’s (DStv 161) highly anticipated Shaka iLembe draws closer, the channel launched the epic historical series at an exclusive event on Tuesday evening at Montecasino, Fourways in Johannesburg.

Filmed in isiZulu and set in the 1700s, Shaka iLembe tells the origins of the story of the iconic Zulu king, Shaka, and the events that shaped his remarkable life. While the 12-part show is an entertainment title and a fictional interpretation of historical events, the producers ensured Nguni culture is respected and portrayed authentically.

On the black carpet, Dawn Thandeka King (who plays Princess Mkabayi kaJama — Shaka’s sister) said the filming experience was “historical”.

“This is history in the making,” she said. “What stood out the most, for me, is that I got to play a character that I’ve always admired. It was very special, it was very overwhelming, but it was a beautiful experience.”

Speaking about what viewers can look forward to, King said they can look forward to “nothing but greatness” when they tune in from Sunday as “every performer on this project gave their all”.

Senzo Radebe (who plays King Senzangakhona kaJama – Shaka’s father) echoed a similar sentiment and said the 12 months of shooting were “beautiful”.

“It was so cold, but it was beautiful,” he added. “It was a beautiful, beautiful experience with beautiful people and a beautiful production company.”

Baby Cele (who plays Mabamba kaDonda — King Dingiswayo’s mother) said it was important for everyone to watch the show.

“I think it’s a chance for the new generation to learn more about where we come from, even if they are not Zulu,” she said.

Other cast members include Nomzamo Mbatha as Queen Nandi — Shaka’s mother, Lemogang Tsipa, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Wiseman Mncube, Khabonina Qubeka, Hope Mbhele, Mondli Makhoba, Abdul Khoza, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Don Mlangeni, Vusi Kunene, Mduduzi Mabaso and Ayanda Borotho.

Ahead of the first episode screening, Shaka iLembe creative director and producer Angus Gibson said they started working on the production “many years back” by “reading almost everything possible” and the Zulu king. Consultations were also held between historians, academics and family descendants, including the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

During production, reigning Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini also visited the Greater Cradle Nature Reserve in Krugersdorp, where four sets were located.

“What you’ll see here in the first episode is the beginning of the relationship between Shaka’s parents,” Gibson said.

“We’ve gone on a long journey through their relationship – through conception, Shaka’s childhood, his adolescence, becoming a warrior under the Mthetwa and finally, we leave it just before he becomes king because, of course, there are future series.”

Executive producer Desiree Markgraaff said in retelling the story of Shaka, they wanted to encourage young people to learn more about African history.

“African history is seldom depicted on screen and remains largely locked in academic volumes. We want to bring these exciting and important stories to life to encourage young people to learn more about this epic history and to celebrate African kings and queens and real heroes from African history,” she said. – News24