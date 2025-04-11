Nothing feels as special as being honoured by your own people: Iyasa founder

Mthabisi Tshuma, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

IN a moment of well-deserved recognition, Iyasa founder Nkululeko Dube, was honoured at the Imiklomelo KaDakamela Awards held in Nkayi this past weekend.

A revered figure within the arts community, Dube has overseen the remarkable transformation of his group from its humble beginnings as a school dance and drama club at Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo into an internationally acclaimed platform. He was presented with an award for his outstanding contribution to the creative sector.

Under Dube’s expert stewardship, Iyasa has become a vital launchpad for young talent, providing invaluable opportunities in dance, music, and theatre — with many of its alumni going on to enjoy successful solo careers on both national and international stages.

The award recognised Dube as “a multifaceted artiste, serving as a composer, writer, director, and choreographer – the driving force behind Iyasa, a non-profit organisation that continues to make a significant impact on local arts development.”

Presented with a certificate by the event’s organiser, Chief Dakamela, Dube expressed heartfelt gratitude, noting the deep significance of local recognition and community support.

“I feel honoured and appreciated, especially considering that this recognition comes from a cultural and local initiative. Often, we look forward to being acknowledged abroad, but when appreciation begins at home, it feels more authentic and truly gratifying,” said Dube.

He emphasised that the award is not merely a personal milestone but a celebration of the collective effort behind Iyasa’s journey.

“This shows that our people see and appreciate our efforts to uplift young people through the arts. For me, Iyasa is a collective. While I may have originated the idea, it has thrived because of the many individuals — artistes, parents, stakeholders, promoters, the community and government—who have believed in and supported our mission. They, too, deserve this and every other accolade,” he said.

Dube also praised the Imiklomelo KaDakamela Awards for their role in safeguarding cultural heritage.

“Awards are important. They allow us to say thank you and to recognise each other’s contributions. I commend Chief Dakamela for giving these awards a strong cultural identity, rooted in African and Zimbabwean values.

“We could celebrate each other daily, and it would still be worthwhile. But above all accolades, nothing feels as special as being honoured by your own people and your own country,” Dube said.

— @mthabisi_mthire