‘Nothing special about FC Platinum game’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC coach Nilton Terroso is not reading much into their statistical dominance over champions FC Platinum who they face in a potentially exciting encounter in Zvishavane this afternoon.

The two sides have faced each other five times, with Chiefs who were promoted into the topflight in 2018 winning three of these clashes and losing twice.

Chiefs’ victory over FC Platinum was in their debut season on April 21, 2018, which they won 2-0.

The Ninjas have won their last two games against FC Platinum, edging them 1-0 in Zvishavane on November 2, 2019, and 2-0 in this year’s reverse fixture at Luveve Stadium in February.

FC Platinum won the reverse fixture of the 2018 season 3-1 as well as the first-leg of the 2019 season 3-0.

Today, Chiefs face the champions licking wounds from last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Cranborne Bullets and Terroso believes history doesn’t matter going into the encounter.

“I never look at previous games as I believe there’s no influence there.

For me, this is another game.

This is another PSL game and all I expect is that it becomes the same as all other games,” said Terroso.

The Chiefs coach declared a clean health bill.

“We’ve prepared the same way as we always do, we’ve worked hard and we’ve trained well.

The players have done everything they can to improve and to develop and to better themselves.

All the players are available for selection,” said Terroso.

Twenty-two-year-old goalkeeper Matripples Muleya who appears to have wrestled the first-choice jersey form seasoned goalminders David Bizabani and Takabva Mawaya is likely to be thrown into the fray as Chiefs battles to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat.

Skipper Marlvin Mkolo will marshal the defence made up of ex-FC Platinum duo of Elvis and Kevin Moyo, as well as Felix Moyo.

Another former FC Platinum player expected to play a key role in today’s encounter is anchorman Kelvin Madzongwe.

Chiefs’ other players capable of changing the game are midfielders Hughe Chikosa, Wilson Mensah and Arthur Musiyiwa, with the pair of Perfect Chikwende and Obriel Chirinda leading their strike force.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is likely to retain the squad that beat Chicken Inn 3-0, with goalkeeper Wallace Magalane who is enjoying good form, having kept six consecutive clean sheets since taking over from veteran Petros Mhari when they lost to Herentals 1-0 on April 30 guarding their goal.

Magalane has been at goal helping the defending champions recover from that shock defeat at Herentals to thrash beleaguered Caps United 3-0, Yadah (2-0), Triangle United (4-0), Cranborne Bullets (1-0), Tenax (2-0) and Chicken Inn (3-0).

Veteran defender Gift Bello, Lawrence Mhlanga, Kelvin Mangiza and Nomore Chinyerere are expected to marshal FC Platinum’s defence with Blessing Moyo, Brian Banda, Donald Teguru and Walter Musona in the midfield while Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya leads their attack.

Meanwhile, the bottom two sides Bulawayo City and anchors Whawha face-off at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon, both coming from morale boosting wins.

Matchday 19 fixtures

Today: Herentals v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City v Whawha (Barbourfields), Cranborne Bullets v Dynamos (Vengere), FC Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs (Mandava)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Manica Diamonds (Barbourfields), Triangle United v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Caps United v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Tenax v Chicken Inn (TBA)

