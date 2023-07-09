Notify police about rallies, political parties urged

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

POLICE have urged political parties and individuals to notify them about planned rallies and public gatherings, as stipulated by the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).

They said the notification process is crucial for maintaining law and order during what could be a tense period for the country.

By providing advance notice, political parties and individuals can help the police to plan and allocate resources effectively to ensure the safety of all citizens.

Taking to twitter, police said: ‘’As the nation braces for the General Elections scheduled for the 23rd August 2023. The ZRP urges all political Parties and individuals to notify the Police on their intended rallies and other public gathering activities as outlined under the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA). This will assist the Police to effectively maintain law and order in the country,’’ read the tweet.