Notify your local authority and police before using firecrackers, citizens urged

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

CITIZENS who wish to use fireworks on New Year’s Eve must notify their local authority and the police, as failure to do so will result in a violation of the law, police have warned.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the statement issued by Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga last week regarding the use of firecrackers must be taken seriously. The statement is intended to ensure the safety and security of the general public and pets.

In the statement, CG Matanga urged individuals, institutions, and businesses to comply with the provisions of the law regarding the use of fireworks, firecrackers, and other devices that may disturb public safety and the well-being of animals. Firecrackers cause confusion, anxiety, and fear in animals, often causing them to flee their homes and run into the streets.

CG Matanga emphasised that, in accordance with the country’s laws,