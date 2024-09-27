NOTORIOUS OFFENDER JAILED

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A 20-year-old Tsholotsho man has been sentenced to an effective 78 months (6.5 years) in prison for unlawful entry, two counts of escaping from lawful custody, and assault.

Bukhabo Sibanda was convicted of all the charges he was facing by the Tsholotsho Magistrates’ Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), on June 2, this year, Sibongile Mguni attended a funeral, leaving her homestead in the care of her nine-year-old son.

Upon returning home the next day, she discovered that a 2-in-1 blanket and a black amplifier had been stolen.

The NPAZ reported that Ms. Mguni followed the footprints, which led her to Sibanda’s residence. There, she recovered her stolen items a 2-in-1 blanket and a black amplifier hidden inside his bedroom.

A police report was made, leading to Sibanda’s arrest. He escaped from lawful custody twice before he committed an assault offence which led to his re-arrest.