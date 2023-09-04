Notorious robber faces fresh charges

04 Sep, 2023 - 16:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Notorious robber faces fresh charges

The Chronicle

JAILED notorious armed robber, Musa Taj Abdul, has appeared in court facing fresh charges of robbery.

Abdul is presently serving a jail term for similar charges, with other pending cases of armed robbery and unlawful possession of guns and ammunition hanging over his head.

The alleged armed robbery occurred in 2019 in Highlands, Harare, where Abdul and his alleged accomplice, Charles Lundu demanded cash at gunpoint from their victim who surrendered US$5 800.

The court heard that the pair drove off in a BMW which they used as a get-away car.

Abdul is one of Zimbabwe’s most notorious criminals and is accused of masterminding a string of armed robberies that spun over two decades before he was arrested in 2020 in Beitbridge together with some of his accomplices. ZBC

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting