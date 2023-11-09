Notosuicide sings Mzoe 7 in latest project

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

VERSATILE artiste Mzoe 7 continues to tackle mental health issues head-on as he is pushing the #notosuicide movement in his latest project.

The project named Awafani Amalanga is in the form of a track with the visuals set to be released on November 19 on the artiste’s social media platforms.

The song was produced by Seewelltone, Toohigh and Mzoe7 as executive producer. It was recorded at XStudios and features La Dee, Thandy Dhlana, Godprovide Munikwa, Macala Nigel and Mrs M Mlauzi. The visuals were done by Keaitse Films and directed by Mzoe7.

A clip of the video has been circulating and it urges youths to say #notosuicide since its Mental Health Month.

Mzoe 7 said the project seeks to address mental health issues.

“The circulating clip is a message to the youths to say #notosuicide since its Mental Health Month. On the clip, there’s a young man who is seen trying to commit suicide because he feels all is done and his problems are too many but is saved by a fellow friend who talks him out of it,” narrated Mzoe7.

He said he intends to develop the storyline to make it a series.

“We want to encourage people from different walks of life to be positive about life and give them hope through film,” said Mzoe 7.

– @mthabisi_mthire