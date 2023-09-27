Novelist ready to host women’s convention

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

NOVELIST and actress Nonduduzo Ncube will serve as the master of ceremonies at the upcoming “The Becoming Successful Gala” on Friday at the Euphoire Events in Bulawayo’ Killarney suburb.

Nomalanga Ncube, a local businesswoman, motivational speaker, and life coach, is in charge of organising the event, which is in its third edition.

Nomalanga said organising the event was essential for empowering women.

“The story behind the ‘Success Talk with Noma’ events is to bring together successful women from different stairways of the success ladder to learn from each other and grow their business for the purposes of economic empowerment. This is done for women so that when they are economically-empowered so that they avoid being abused by those with money,” she said.

The host, Nonduduzo told Chronicle Showbiz of her excitement to be part of the cohort.

“I am super excited to be hosting this event. That’s a powerful panel of speakers there and the fact that I am hosting the most successful women in the city is a big flex. But then, it is also because I am looking forward to learning a lot from them. What excites me most is that a lot of women are going to be empowered and I am part of that,” she said.

Financial literacy will be highlighted during the event, which will be held under the theme: “Growing to grow your business” because the creative sector needs employees who are financially responsible.

In addition to Nonduduzo, other women will present on a range of subjects, such as mining, money, healthy living, agriculture, and the hotel industry.

These feminine forces include Patient Banda, Sifiso Aybetorwoka, Langa Ndimande, Beauty Bhulu, Kundai Chikonzo, Thubelihle Sibanda, and guest of honour, Qinisela Dlamini from South Africa. — @MbuleloMpofu