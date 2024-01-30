Novelist transforming lives through WhatsApp

Ethel Ncube, [email protected]

Renowned Ndebele writer Mihla Sitsha Tsheza has taken a significant step towards community empowerment by introducing innovative projects within his widely-followed WhatsApp groups. These projects aim to assist his followers in building homes, powering residences, and acquiring groceries.

Mihla, an accomplished author with over 15 novels, some of which are used at university level, runs eight WhatsApp groups where members engage in novel reading and counselling, business advertising, and book discussions. Emphasising a collaborative approach, Mihla involves his followers in the planning and execution of various projects.

“My projects are designed for my followers; all interested members are free to join the groups. Last year, we successfully executed projects where women shared kitchenware and groceries. Another initiative involved men and women pooling monthly funds to renovate or build homes. These projects were incredibly successful,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2024, Mihla unveiled a range of empowerment clubs, including pots and blankets, solar, drilling, KoMihla groceries, and building materials. These clubs will operate on a group basis, with interested members making monthly contributions to purchase the required items collectively.

“Our members are scattered across different provinces in Zimbabwe, and some are based in South Africa. Regardless of the distance, everyone actively participates. Money contributions are meticulously recorded and paid directly to suppliers with the assistance of administrators,” explained Mihla.

When asked about the motivation behind these projects, Mihla expressed gratitude to his followers and stressed the inclusive nature of his initiatives.

“I plan collaboratively with administrators, and our main goal is to accommodate everyone within Mihla’s WhatsApp groups. The groups serve various purposes, including counselling, advertising, addressing social issues, and fostering development programmes. It’s my way of showing appreciation to my followers,” Mihla stated.

As interest grows, inquiries about these initiatives have started pouring in from people across the globe.

Mihla is optimistic about the success of these projects and envisions a year where every member benefits from the collaborative efforts within his WhatsApp community.