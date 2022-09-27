Novuyo acting career grows

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL singer, Novuyo Seagirl is adding two films to her acting career as she anticipates the première of Deported and Bhundu Boys on KeYona TV and ZTN Prime respectively, productions that she is featured on.

The pint-sized AEIOU hit-maker told Chronicle Showbiz that theatre and film were her first love before she embarked on a musical journey.

“Theatre was the initial making of me, it was my first love. I started back in 2009 with Bambatha Actors Centre under the tutelage of Styx Mhlanga (brother to the late Cont Mhlanga). This is where I did basic learning in theatre performance, film, and television production skills,” said Novuyo Seagirl.

Now, she is putting the skills to use and they have landed her major acting gigs with Madlela’s Deported and Bhundu Boys being the latest on her illustrious CV. Before that, she had featured on multiple radio dramas including Ezakomatshelela, Isipho Sami, and The Dream Team, just to name a few.

Her first stint in the theatre circles was with Song of a Woman directed by Thembi Moyo and since then, there has been no stopping for Novuyo Seagirl.

The actress said her role in Deported depicts a maid not to be messed with.

“On Deported I play the role of Pretty, the maid who’s a no-nonsense person.

We see her being pursued by Madlela who has been deported from South Africa and he claims he will give the world to her. She’s a straight talker and speaks her mind. Madlela is in for a challenge,” she shared.

The singer said it has been quite hard balancing her “demanding” different art forms.

“It’s not been a stroll in the park trying to balance my demanding art forms. Between music and theatre, one tends to suffer in the process.

Being multi-talented sometimes means you forget about the other talents you have so you got to try and balance them all at the same time.”

Novuyo Seagirl was recently roasted by Umahlekisa Comedy Club and is readying fora collaboration with British-based DJ, Patrick Denny. – @eMKlass_49