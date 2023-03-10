Novuyo Seagirl celebrates women in IMBOKODO song

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz reporter

Every day is women’s day until the month of march bids us farewell. Celebrating another young lady in the arts industry that has been out to get it who is none other than Novuyo Sea girl.

The Imbokodo hit maker has been on the forerun in creating a name for herself and getting recognition for herself.

The Imbokodo song is an expression of modern day struggles and a celebration of their successes .Acknowledging women going through a lot in their daily routines and very few of their victories are celebrated

She has star in several drama series such as Deported alongside with Madlela Skhobokhobo.

“Women’s day to me basically is a day to acknowledge and honor women around the world for the contributions we make each day to society. It’s literally to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women,” she said.

The talented singer said she celebrated women’s day at a private event in Harare celebrating other women that have also conquered all the discrimination they have received as women in the arts sector.

“I feel like the industry is still male dominated and women are still shadows of males out there. It’s rare for women in the creative space to headline shows. We still see posters crowded by males as if there aren’t better female performers. Let us also have women being the main act in the events. This will also give women draw more attraction on their work,” she said. [email protected]