Novuyo Seagirl continues theatrical journey

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

NOVUYO Seagirl was born for musical and theatrical dominance and her recent video vixen role on Charleston Trust Choir’s latest song, Sojaiva Thina, shows that.

This year, the singer went all-out, being featured on countless television productions including Deported and Bhundu Boys on KeYona TV and ZTN Prime respectively. That added to multiple radio dramas that she has been featured in that include Isipho Sami, The Dream Team and Ezakomatshelela.

Her inclusion in the Charleston Trust project was a typical “iron sharpens iron” scenario and one that Novuyo Seagirl loved. In the music video, Novuyo Seagirl plays the role of a teacher.

“It was beautiful (working with Charleston Trust Choir members). I love the children, the love and respect they gave me are priceless. Working with them gave me joy,” she said.

She believes the future of the choir is in safe hands under the tutelage of their director, Trevor Mawaka.

“I honestly admire the work that Trevor Mawaka is doing with the children. Helping them discover their talents, nurturing and grooming them at a grassroots level, and making them stand out is just what Bulawayo and the arts sector at large need. Furthermore, he is also making their parents realise that music can make a difference in everyone’s life and it can be a career,” she added.

Under Mawaka’s care, Charleston Trust Choir has enjoyed a rollercoaster ride after touring the capital for the Let Them School Arts Festival in July and performing at the Red Cross Graduation hosted by the First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa. The choir is nominated for Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards and the African Children of the Year Awards set for South Africa this month.

This is not the first time that the choir has worked with seasoned creatives as they have, in the past, worked with actor Zenzo Nyathi and poetess Sithandazile Dube on the song Smile. – @eMKlass_49