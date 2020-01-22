Novuyo Seagirl excited about first Zima nomination

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

SONGBIRD Novuyo Seagirl is excited about her first Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) nomination.

The songstress who is nominated at this year’s edition in the Dance/House/Gqom/Kwaito/EDM category is up against Reverb 7, Huby Blakes and DJ Stavo.

“Being nominated for the Zimas means a lot to me but I can’t compare the excitement to the one I had when I was nominated for the very first time in my career (Nama),” said Novuyo Seagirl who had a fair year last year.

The songstress nevertheless, said it is an honour to be nominated for an event that is recognised nationally as it shows her music is getting recognised.

“Just getting nominated on its own is an honour as it shows I’m doing something right as I’m getting recognised by people out there.”

The artist said the awards, which are making a comeback this year after a four-year hiatus, are a welcome development on the arts scene.

“The awards returning after being last held in 2016 is a good thing as artistes should always have a platform where they can get appreciated. The competition makes people create better and quality works so it’s encouraging for us,” said the AEIOU hit-maker.

She congratulated other artistes who were nominated from Bulawayo and wished them well.

“It’s always an honour to be part of national awards and Bulawayo has been having most of its artists getting recognised. I’d like to congratulate my fellow Bulawayo artists for getting nominated,” said Novuyo Seagirl.

The awards ceremony will be held this Saturday at Newlands Country Club in Harare. – @waynecas