Novuyo Seagirl ready to improve talent portfolio

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

The voice behind the AEIOU hit song, Novuyo Seagirl is revved up as she is taking part in the Scripts and Bars creative accelerator 2023, a digital content creation project.

The project, a product of Comexposed and British Council brings together creatives from Zimbabwe and the UK to collaborate across the music and literature sectors.

It kicked off on Monday with local creatives set to harness their talent as well as get to experience an array of masterclasses. This will help elevate their profiles by showcasing their work and skills to a wider audience in Southern Africa and the UK.

Those that have been selected, including Margaret Chideme (poet), Tafadzwa Shumba (comic book artist), Novuyo (musician) and Patrick Denny (music producer), will get to experience virtual mentorship sessions for four weeks with industry experts set to guide the participants.

Novuyo Seagirl said: “I’m very excited about this as it has already begun with exciting opportunities. The Scripts and Bar acceleration is an awesome project as I get to enhance and harness my creativity. This project will help me build a better talent portfolio,” said Novuyo.

Last year, Novuyo dedicated her time to work on an album which she said she was ready to share with her fans.

“I thought it would be better to put a hold on releasing a single last year but eventually serve my people with a whole eight-track album this year without fail. The album is titled Love Bitter and Sweet and the dates for the launch will be announced at the end of February,” said Novuyo.

She went on to share her thoughts on the power of collaboration. She said collaborations are key as they help artistes to attract more audiences and business.

The songstress is one artiste who has been featured in a lot of Msiz’kay songs and has worked with Vusa Khaya and Madlela Skhobokhobo.

“Collaborations require energies to flow and match. That connection makes it easy and pleasant to work with each other,” said Novuyo.

It will be an active year for her as she is set to be featured in her producer, Lance Hebron’s upcoming producer album edition. She has worked with Lance Hebron from the beginning of her musical journey.

“It’s always a pleasure seeing that people who were there at the beginning of your career still want to see you grow. Lance Hebron is one of those people. I’m super proud of him because he’s been working so hard and he deserves all the best as a producer.

“He’s also featured in my album. It’s never a dull moment with him as we always create magic together.”