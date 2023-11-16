Novuyo Seagirl takes up new role as theatrical choreographer

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

WHEN Novuyo Seagirl is not singing, she morphs into a talented thespian. Such artistic acumen has landed her in the resort city of Victoria Falls where she is working at The Ndlovu Theatre, both as a theatrical choreographer, and actress with a focus on productions that feature visuals, music, puppetry, and dance.

After keeping a low profile since July, Seagirl has explained that she moved to Victoria Falls for personal and professional reasons, and has been taking a break to work on her upcoming album, which was scheduled to be released last year. Her latest single, “Pakanaka Panovava”, was released in collaboration with Mr Grey.

“In July, I moved to Victoria Falls for several reasons. I moved here for personal, as well as professional motives. Unfortunately, I can’t talk about it. It’s personal, but like anyone else out there, it’s a must for one to take a break from things sometimes, to recharge, refresh, reciprocate, and do some quiet introspection,” she explained.

“Amid my spiritual journey, I decided to be a part of a new thing to explore other avenues, learn and grow myself more, get out of my comfort space, and enhance my performance skills,” said Novuyo Seagirl.

The musician’s last musical effort before her break was “Imbokodo”. Now, she is working on her album, which was scheduled to be released last year.

Novuyo Seagirl has a rich history of acting, having been a part of several plays including, “Song of a Woman”, a Nhimbe production (2014); “Reflection” written by Thembi Moyo and directed by Nhlalo Dube (2017); “Dark City Bride” by Styx Mhlanga (2011); “Shaken ‘n’ Stirred” by Mandy Mash (2014); and the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards-nominated

“Simunye: We Are One” by Mongiwekhaya and Janet (2023).

Novuyo Seagirl is proud to have been a part of “Simunye: We Are One”, calling it a “good thing” and adding that “history has been made”.

She seems to have settled well in the resort city as she is set to perform at the 5th edition of Mapopoma Festival slated for 29 to 31 December in Victoria Falls. – @MbuleloMpofu