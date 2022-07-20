Novuyo Seagirl to work with UK producer, Patrick Denny

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AWARD-WINNING songstress Novuyo Seagirl and London-based music producer and radio broadcaster Patrick Denny have hinted at a possible collaboration following a four-day intercity exchange programme in Bulawayo recently.

As part of the programme, the pair teamed up with Bulawayo animator and comic book artist Tafadzwa “ZOMBiE” Shumba and Mutare-based poetess and author Margaret Chideme to produce a song titled Umuntu Ngabantu.

Novuyo and Denny opened up on the prospect of working together during a micro-conference for creatives dubbed, “Baseline Academia” on Saturday.

Asked about the viewpoint of working with Denny, Novuyo Seagirl said she could not wait for the collaboration.

“It’s exciting (the idea of working with Denny) as he’s an amazing producer. I can’t wait to be in the studio already. We’ve started exploring ideas and discussing what genre and sound we should go for. I think we’ll come up with a beast of a song,” said the AEIOU hitmaker.

“I was hoping to work on the song before he goes back to the UK, but that’s subject to the time. We’ll see with time,” added Novuyo Seagirl.

Denny confirmed the development as well, saying he is looking forward to working with Novuyo as he enjoys African vibes.

“During our stay for the exchange, I got to appreciate Novuyo’s talent and I’d like to possibly work with her. She’s talented and her personality and work ethic are commendable.

“I love the aura that Africans are showing towards their music and art. It’s a breath of fresh air and I’d like to come back to Zimbabwe to work with other artistes as well,” said Denny.

Music lovers cannot help but wonder at what the two can come up with since Denny has worked with industry giants who include DJ Snake and Diplo while Novuyo has held the fort locally for a while. – @eMKlass_49