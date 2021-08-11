Nox collabos Kukere hit-maker Iyanya, Roberto

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

THE Zaka Prince, Nox Guni is not slowing down on his quest to penetrate the African continent with his music as he is working with a lot of African music heavyweights with Iyanya and Roberto being the latest additions.

For the past year, Nox has made his name known in the continent through collaborations with Master KG and DJ Tira. Now, he is set to work with Zambian Roberto of the Amarula fame and Nigerian Iyanya of the Kukere fame.

Speaking from South Africa, Nox said the power of social media has worked in his favour in clinching the collaborations.

“I hooked up with Iyanya on Instagram a few months ago and we agreed to do the collaboration. The song is called Whatever You Want and is being produced by Tyfah, my brother. We’re still working on the production and we’ll also have visuals as I want to grow my brand.

“As an artiste, I’m going all out in getting collaborations with African big artistes. I’m also working on a project which is about Zimbabwe as I celebrate my people who’ve stood by me always. One of these songs features Roberto,” said Nox. – @mthabisi_mthire