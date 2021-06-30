Nox collabos paying off, artiste bags first brand ambassadorial role

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RIDING on his collaborations from hit songs My Melody featuring Master KG and the recent Stay With Me featuring DJ Tira, urban grooves artiste Nox has clinched his first-ever brand ambassadorial role with South Africa’s Leopard Movers, a furniture removals and storage company.

The role is a big step in a good direction for the artiste as it will help him penetrate more, the South African market.

Leopard Movers managing director Charles Mandaza said they chose to work with Nox because of his success story.

“We’re excited to have Nox on board especially after his successful collaborations with a few South African household names in the music industry. He can only add more value to our growing South African brand,” said Mandaza.

Said Nox: “It’s quite an honour. This is one of my biggest and very first corporate deals with a brand that has grown over the years. It’s just the beginning of greater things to come for the Nox brand.”

Leopard Movers which services the whole of Western Cape, Gauteng, KZN, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga is a family run business which provides furniture removals and storage. – @mthabisi_mthire