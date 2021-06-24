Nox, DJ Tira Stay with me song a hit!

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

URBAN grooves sensation Nox Guni is not letting his guard down as he has released yet another banger in the form of a song titled Stay With Me that features Durban’s Finest, DJ Tira.

Following the success of the Zaka Prince’s My Melody, a song that featured internationally-acclaimed Jerusalema hit-maker, Master KG last year, fans were waiting with bated breath to see how the latest track that was released yesterday would fare. And if the song’s views and feedback on YouTube are anything to go by, then this is definitely another hit because within five hours of release, the video had been viewed over 15 000 times.

The Afro-house track which was produced by Afrotainment’s Prince Bulo was fused well with Nox playing a part in the song’s mastering and mixing. A love jam with an Afro feel, the song is quite a dance track that leaves one eagerly waiting for the festive season. The visuals were shot by San Pedro who is also behind the picturesque scenes on My Melody. The whole audio and video production, according to Nox cost an estimated R100 000. Quite worth it as the end product has lived up to its billing.

Speaking from his South African base, Nox yesterday told Chronicle Showbiz that he will not rest until he claims the African prince crown with his music.

Narrating how this collaboration with DJ Tira came about, Nox said: “The collaboration with DJ Tira started about six months ago when he got in contact with me following my collaboration with Master KG on My Melody. We agreed to work together and have actually done two tracks.

“The second one is under production. For now, all I can say is that I won’t stop until I claim the African crown, that’s the dream,” said Nox.

He said his braveness and consistency has been due to his humble beginnings from Masvingo province where he hails from as well as exposure he gained from the Midlands State University. “It’s been a long journey and it hasn’t been easy. I told myself that there’s nothing impossible under the sun as everything that’s been done before can be replicated, even in a better way,” said Nox.

And true to his word, the Zaka Prince has been doing the most this year as he scooped the Best Afro-pop award at the Zimbabwe Music Awards. He also had the rare opportunity to be interviewed on SABC’s Expresso show.

Commenting on the song, many thanked Nox for uniting Zimbabweans and South Africans through music and also putting the country’s music on the map. “Masvingo has been represented well,” one said.

“Nox is a king, thanks for representing us well. The best to ever do it. Nox is pure greatness,” commented one Tat Mat on YouTube.

“Wow, Nox has outdone himself on this one. Great collaboration with DJ Tira. I’m loving every second of it and we’re now on another level.

This track is hot. Big shout out to Nox the Zaka Prince,” commented Simbarashe Dhliwayo.

