Nox’s Irish nightmare, a perfect dream!

WHEN life gives you lemons, make lemonade! This is especially true for Urban Grooves artiste, Enock ‘Nox’ Guni who was apprehended and detained by Irish police for fraud and held in jail over the weekend in Dublin, Ireland.

The fracas highlights the necessity of vetting chances as they present themselves because some are loaded with malice. The “Ndinonyara” hitmaker was apparently a victim of a dishonest Congolese music promoter named Harris, according to the tale.

In order to reserve Nox’s lodging, Harris, the event’s organiser, used a cloned credit card that belonged to an American woman. This resulted in Nox’s arrest and charges of fraud levelled against him with Judge Hughes presiding over his case during a special weekend session at the Dublin District Court.

According to a newspaper article by The Irish Sun, Nox had been scheduled to play at a gig at the Button Factory in Dublin on Friday. Instead of getting on stage, Nox was arrested for deception, interviewed and held in custody until he appeared before Judge John Hughes at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

On Tuesday, Ice and Roses and Prince Nathan Entertainment issued a press statement setting the record straight with regard to what is going to happen next.

“We are now making arrangements for Nox to fly back home and assure all the fans and family that Nox is safe. Nox is now in the care of Prince Nathan Entertainment in the United Kingdom and we will update you when the time is right.

“We are also beginning the preparations to travel back to Ireland with the help of the Irish justice system on the 5th of September as per our bail conditions,” read part of the statement.

According to The Irish Sun, Judge Hughes said he would spare Nox a conviction, which could affect his ability to tour if he agreed to visit and teach children at a resource centre in Dublin.

“The honourable judge stated that we have to do a charity event in Ireland, educating the Irish youths about our music as per the legal directive of the honourable judge and also to educate unsuspecting innocent individuals out there who may fall prey to such illegal activities without knowing,” further read the statement.

Of course, Nox might be the face of the scam, but the dramatic turn of events in his story presents him with the golden opportunity to turn his Irish nightmare into a perfect dream. This is a blessing in disguise and this is in his own words, God’s “way of blessing His children”.

There are several lessons to be learned from Judge Hughes’ decision, and one of them is that because of his leniency, Nox now has the opportunity to introduce Irish people to Zimbabwean music and art by hosting a charity event.

This gives him an unprecedented ambassadorial role and a platform to perform to a real Irish audience in a gig sanctioned by the Irish government, thereby, penetrating the market lawfully.

That should give him renewed vigour to carry his sound to distant shores and to perform an act of epic proportions. If he did not have an Irish fan base, the gig would afford him one.

However, from Nox’s unfortunate incident, it is key that artistes, before they accept bookings, must verify the promoter’s credentials in order to avoid unanticipated hiccups and run-ins with authorities. — @MbuleloMpofu