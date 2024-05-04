Nozinhle Gumede sets eyes on Miss Universe Zimbabwe

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

YOUNG Bulawayo based climate action activist Miss Nozinhle Gumede has set eyes on the ramp as she is contesting for the Miss Universe Zimbabwe pageant.

The former St Columba’s High School and Masiyephambili College learner who is studying towards a degree in Development Studies at Lupane State University, founded Mainah Trust that teaches young people in school and communities about climate change and adaptation after venturing into environment work at the age of 18.

She is also the coordinator for Climate Live, an organisation that seeks to use music as a medium of fighting climate change and bridging the information gap.

She believes she has the looks, the body and intellect to be the next Miss Universe and wants to take advantage of the wider audience for the pageant to push her agenda as an environment champion as she advocates for women including and empowerment in climate change.

“I was drawn into pageantry because it has a very huge platform and following and as a climate diplomat I wanted to take advantage of this platform so that a wider audience can know about climate change. I am actually pushing my voice of change video advocacy for climate change in terms of women inclusion and empowerment.

“I only started modelling two weeks ago and i was inspired into becoming a model after watching a show called Crown Chasers Miss South Africa. In my work I have realised that women are the most affected by climate change as they are the primary care givers of families and communities but know less about adaptation skills. So I saw it fit to teach women about climate adaptation and mitigation skills,” she said.

Miss Gumede said with Zimbabwe predominantly an agricultural country and switching to smart agriculture, there will be more employment in the sector for youth and women hence the need to empower them with information.

“I started my climate action journey when I was 18 years through volunteering at Greenhut Trust and only started modelling juts two weeks ago,” she said.

She is being coached by Ishmael the Crown Hunter on catwalk, stage presentation, speech making and how to articulate herself.

Her role model is former Miss Universe 2018, Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa who she said gave her confidence and aggression to be a goal getter.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe is the official preliminary that selects a representative to the Miss Universe pageant.

The top 20 finalists are drawn from all the 10 provinces and those living in the diaspora.

In 2023 Miss Universe Zimbabwe was Brooke Bruk Jackson (21).

-@ncubeleon