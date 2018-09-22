NPRC calls for peaceful resolution of conflicts

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) yesterday implored the nation to resort to peaceful means of resolving conflicts.

In a statement to mark International Day of Peace, NPRC chairperson Retired Justice Selo Nare said the commission is committed to fostering peace at different levels of society in line with national and international statutes.

This year’s commemorations are being held under the theme: “Right to Peace- The universal Declaration of Human at 70 in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights”.

The celebrations mark the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) which Zimbabwe has domesticated through the Declaration of Rights under Chapter 4 of the Constitution.

“The NPRC, therefore encourages unity, dialogue and tolerance to prevail across the country and implores all peace building stakeholders that include government, civil society, traditional leaders, church leadership, business, the youth, women, people with disabilities, and political parties to join the NPRC in its quest to foster a peaceful Zimbabwe for generations,” said Rtd Justice Nare.

His sentiments come as the Government has committed itself to resolving conflicts in a peaceful manner.

On Wednesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa swore in a highly credible seven-member Commission of Inquiry team led by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe to investigate the August 1 post election violence that occurred in Harare.

Rtd Justice Nare said the right to peace is guaranteed in the country’s Constitution and his team has been mandated to promote peace in the country.

“The Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment 20 of 2013 created the NPRC whose aim functions are to among others, facilitate healing and reconciliation, facilitate dialogue among political parties, prevent violent conflicts and come up with mechanisms that promote tolerance, social cohesion and peaceful co-existence,” he said.

Upon assuming office earlier this year, the NPRC held stakeholder meetings to listen to people’s views on contentious issues in the country with the aim of coming up with peaceful ways of addressing them.

Rtd Justice Nare said it was important for Zimbabwe, as a United Nations member, to observe the ideals of tolerance to divergent views.

“Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September. The United Nations General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Elections Support Network (Zesn), in a statement, called for the strengthening of the NPRC and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission as they are critical to fostering and enshrining a culture of peace and tolerance in our societies.

“In addition, ZESN calls upon the government to put in place conflict resolution mechanisms and early warning systems to ensure that peace, tolerance and respect of human rights are upheld in Zimbabwe,” said the organisation.

“ZESN is committed to the promotion of peaceful, democratic and credible elections in Zimbabwe.” — @nqotshili