NPRC launches nationwide peace campaign ahead of polls

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has launched a two-month nationwide peace campaign ahead of this year’s harmonized elections.

Zimbabwe goes to the polls sometime in August where the masses will elect councilors, parliamentarians and the President.

The countrywide peace outreach fulfills the NPRC’s constitutional mandate of conflict prevention with planned activities meant to conscientise the people about the importance of maintaining and preserving peace within their communities.

The Commission’s spokesperson, Mr Obert Gutu, said their first port of call was Matabeleland South province where they have met traditional leaders, the police, religious leaders and other independent commissions in three districts – Umzingwane, Matobo and Insiza.

“In line with our mandate, as clearly provided for in Section 252 of the Constitution, we are currently engaged in country-wide outreach programs focused on raising public awareness of our constitutional mandate,” he said. “We are also engaged in conflict prevention activities as we conscientise the people about the importance of maintaining and preserving peace within communities. During this election season, the NPRC is particularly keen on spreading the message of peace and tolerance as we call upon political parties and their supporters to always engage in peaceful and non-violent campaigns.

“We are also calling upon all Zimbabweans to be tolerant of divergent political views and opinions,” said Comm Gutu.

In terms of section 252 of the Constitution, part of the NPRC’s functions is to ensure post-conflict justice, healing and reconciliation, develop and implement programs to ensure that persons subjected to torture and other forms of abuse receive rehabilitative treatment and support, to receive and consider complaints from the public and to take action in regard of the complaints as it considers appropriate.

The Commission also develops mechanisms for early detection of areas of potential conflicts and disputes and takes appropriate preventive measures and develop procedures and institutions at a national level to facilitate dialogue among political parties, communities, organisations and other groups.

Comm Gutu said in the spirit of leaving no one and no place behind as enunciated by President Mnangagwa, the NPRC will be covering all the country’s 10 provinces in its key role of ensuring that a peaceful Zimbabwe for all generations was built, adding that they are targeting all groups of people including women and the youth.

“The youth are particularly relevant for targeting, especially concerning the issue of peaceful political campaigns simply because the majority of political parties’ campaign foot soldiers consist of young people,” he said. “We are going to be in Matabeleland North province next week. Our teams will also be covering Bulawayo Metropolitan Province before the end of the month. In fact, we are targeting to cover the whole country between the months of May and June,” said Comm Gutu.

Outside of political tolerance issues, he said the Commission has so far held meetings in the three Matabeleland South districts focusing on peaceful resolution of land and domestic disputes.

Comm Gutu said their outreach programs were being financed through the Treasury.

“We are very grateful to the national Treasury for allocating and releasing financial resources to enable us to effectively undertake our peace-building mandate and duties,” said Comm Gutu.

